First United Bank Trust Sells 170 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First United Bank Trust lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.7% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 136,674 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,955,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

