First United Bank Trust Sells 389 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of -611.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.