First United Bank Trust Sells 5,553 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $322.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

