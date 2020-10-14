First United Bank Trust Sells 826 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First United Bank Trust lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $346.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.81.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.85, for a total transaction of $20,659,369.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,073,587,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,135 shares of company stock worth $103,956,379 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

