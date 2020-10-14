Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.67. 97,026,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 80,257,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on F. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 197.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 55.9% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 8,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

