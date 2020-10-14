Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Up 20.4%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) shares rose 20.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 664,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 112,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit