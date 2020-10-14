FREE Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,602.00 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, FREE Coin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $790,707.43 and $4,602.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FREE Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00096461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.01481345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00151212 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,190,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology . FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.