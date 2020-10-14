General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 127.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.56.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

