Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0241 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 263.6%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWRS shares. BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

