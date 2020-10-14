Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:GWR opened at C$14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of C$13.00 and a 52-week high of C$19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $333.38 million and a P/E ratio of 369.00.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.0686067 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.