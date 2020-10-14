Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EBIZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.04. 453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X E-Commerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.