Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.47

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 2125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

