Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Up 2,594.1% in September

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, an increase of 2,594.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

HERO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,321. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

