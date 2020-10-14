Gold Fields Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,139 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,759 call options.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 196,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,102. Gold Fields has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.0929 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.