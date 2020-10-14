Goldman Sachs Group Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $670.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.56.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.20 on Wednesday, hitting $565.29. 97,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,486,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a twelve month low of $265.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $56,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

