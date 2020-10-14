Goodwin Daniel L Invests $354,000 in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $8,126,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHNG. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.08. 16,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,179. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $694.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

