Goodwin Daniel L Purchases New Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.23.

ICE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.84. 16,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

