Graco Inc. (GGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

Graco has increased its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

GGG stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,796.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $355,838.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 513,661 shares of company stock valued at $28,795,974. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Graco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

