Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) & Nordson (NYSE:NDSN) Head to Head Review

Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) and Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Graf Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Nordson shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Graf Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Nordson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Graf Industrial and Nordson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graf Industrial N/A -298.58% -7.16% Nordson 15.54% 19.95% 9.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graf Industrial and Nordson’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graf Industrial N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A Nordson $2.19 billion 5.37 $337.09 million $5.87 34.62

Nordson has higher revenue and earnings than Graf Industrial.

Volatility & Risk

Graf Industrial has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordson has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Graf Industrial and Nordson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graf Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordson 0 1 5 0 2.83

Nordson has a consensus target price of $193.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.92%. Given Nordson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nordson is more favorable than Graf Industrial.

Summary

Nordson beats Graf Industrial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graf Industrial Company Profile

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products. The company's Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for the attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, minimally invasive interventional delivery devices, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters; and bond testing and automated optical, acoustic microscopy, and x-ray inspection systems for use in semiconductor and printed circuit board industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through direct sales force, as well as distributors and sales representatives. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

