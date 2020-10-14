Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.72

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPEAF. HSBC raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

