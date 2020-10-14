Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) Shares Up 11.5%

Greenpro Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.55. 1,492,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,026,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98.

About Greenpro Capital (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

