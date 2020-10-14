Greer Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GRBS) Shares Up ∞

Greer Bancshares Inc (OTCMKTS:GRBS) shares shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 10,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 6,729 shares.

Greer Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRBS)

Greer Bancshares Incorporated is the bank holding company for Greer State Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers various banking services, such as personal banking services, business banking services and wealth management services. Its banking solutions in personal banking services include checking, savings, online banking, mobile banking, credit card and debit card services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Greer Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greer Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.