Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Griffin Industrial Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIF opened at $59.75 on Friday. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $338.01 million, a P/E ratio of -117.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13.

In related news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $155,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 154.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 177.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 394.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 112.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

