GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $877.75 million, a PE ratio of 920.96 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 120,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $878,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 125,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $2,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,238,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,479,248.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,500 shares of company stock worth $6,133,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 327,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 75,128 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

