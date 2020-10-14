H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.44

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

H.I.S. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HISJF)

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

