Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HWG opened at GBX 93.78 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.32. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The company has a market capitalization of $283.70 million and a PE ratio of 55.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Equities analysts predict that Harworth Group will post 185.0000079 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 22,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £19,750.88 ($25,804.65).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWG. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

