Harworth Group PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 93.78 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.32. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $283.70 million and a P/E ratio of 55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) by GBX (2.80) (($0.04)). Sell-side analysts predict that Harworth Group will post 185.0000079 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Harworth Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Angela Bromfield acquired 22,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,750.88 ($25,804.65).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

