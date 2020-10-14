Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $123.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.