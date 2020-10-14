HashCoin Market Cap Achieves $316,119.17 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, HashCoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $316,119.17 and approximately $1,580.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

