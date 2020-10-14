Head-To-Head Review: Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) vs. Lithium & Boron Technology (NYSE:LBTI)

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vivint Solar and Lithium & Boron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Solar 0 4 1 0 2.20 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Solar currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 57.64%. Given Vivint Solar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vivint Solar is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Vivint Solar has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 27.93, suggesting that its stock price is 2,693% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivint Solar and Lithium & Boron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Solar $341.04 million 15.90 -$102.18 million ($3.49) -12.34 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.74 million 14.90 $7.11 million N/A N/A

Lithium & Boron Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Solar and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Solar -23.48% -186.43% -15.92% Lithium & Boron Technology 104.40% -11.78% -3.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Vivint Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Vivint Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2019, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,294.0 megawatts covering approximately 188,300 homes. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid, boron, lithium carbonate, and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

