Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Up 5.3%

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.69 and last traded at $41.98. Approximately 339,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 130,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLIO shares. BidaskClub cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

In related news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Helios Technologies by 123.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $10,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

