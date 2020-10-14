Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.55. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 24,488 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,965.26% and a negative return on equity of 289.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

