HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HEXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners restated a hold rating and issued a $1.10 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.18.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. HEXO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in HEXO by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

