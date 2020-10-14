High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.

High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

PCF stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Andrew Dakos sold 15,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $128,190.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip Goldstein sold 19,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $164,531.52. Insiders have sold 78,005 shares of company stock worth $652,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.