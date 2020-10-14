High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th.
High Income Securities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
PCF stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
