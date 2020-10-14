HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.00

HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

