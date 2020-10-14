Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 28.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Humana by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $425.96. 10,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.54. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $440.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

