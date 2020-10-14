Hurricane Energy (HRCXF) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS: HRCXF) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hurricane Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Hurricane Energy has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurricane Energy’s peers have a beta of 2.26, meaning that their average stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hurricane Energy $170.28 million N/A 4.00 Hurricane Energy Competitors $3.24 billion -$204.06 million 4.99

Hurricane Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hurricane Energy. Hurricane Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hurricane Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurricane Energy N/A N/A N/A Hurricane Energy Competitors -26.71% -122.89% -5.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hurricane Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurricane Energy 1 5 0 0 1.83 Hurricane Energy Competitors 569 2098 2478 115 2.41

As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 87.60%. Given Hurricane Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hurricane Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Hurricane Energy peers beat Hurricane Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick. Hurricane Energy plc has an estimated contingent resources of approximately 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Hurricane Exploration plc and changed its name to Hurricane Energy plc in April 2013. Hurricane Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

