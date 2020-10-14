HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $131.49 million and approximately $26.60 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.04956442 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00053089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 131,416,940 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

