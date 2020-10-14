HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Down 11.2%

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) shares traded down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.91. 19,086,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 530% from the average session volume of 3,030,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HUYA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.17.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA Inc – will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

