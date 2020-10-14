Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.69

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.69 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 751829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.53.

IMMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Immunomedics by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Immunomedics by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit