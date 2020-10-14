Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.69

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.69 and last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 751829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.53.

IMMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Immunomedics by 4.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Immunomedics by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

