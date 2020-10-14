IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $3.76 on Friday. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.60.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 328.42% and a negative net margin of 7,814.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit