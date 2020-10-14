IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $3.76 on Friday. IMV has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $252.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. IMV had a negative return on equity of 328.42% and a negative net margin of 7,814.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that IMV will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DPX drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation that enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.