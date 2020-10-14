Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Independent Bank Group worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,372,000 after buying an additional 594,548 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 242,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.26. 1,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

