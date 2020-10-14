Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Gap Down to $5.08

Shares of Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.08, but opened at $4.46. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 million and a PE ratio of -16.43.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

