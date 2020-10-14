Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Trading Down 18.1%

Infinity Energy Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) fell 18.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 12,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 10,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY)

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.