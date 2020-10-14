Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.06. The stock has a market cap of $776.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 3.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 6.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 165.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

