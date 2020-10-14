Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Inseego stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Inseego will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $113,845.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,500.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,647 shares of company stock worth $853,253. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 1,219.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 440,131 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 339.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

