Insider Buying: Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,064 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($194.62).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 14th, Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, for a total transaction of £158.20 ($206.69).

EMIS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,070 ($13.98). 27,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emis Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $15.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Emis Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Emis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit