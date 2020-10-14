Insider Buying: Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases 14 Shares of Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,064 ($13.90) per share, with a total value of £148.96 ($194.62).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Peter Southby acquired 14 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,130 ($14.76) per share, for a total transaction of £158.20 ($206.69).

EMIS traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,070 ($13.98). 27,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.30 million and a P/E ratio of 25.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,069.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emis Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This is a boost from Emis Group’s previous dividend of $15.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Emis Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

