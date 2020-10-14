Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 1-Year High at $253.60

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $253.60 and last traded at $253.52, with a volume of 448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

Get Insulet alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 888.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,327 shares of company stock worth $8,399,546. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Insulet by 13.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Insulet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.