Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.56. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 572,556 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpace Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

