Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Intrusion Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) traded up 12.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $10.50. 348,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 732% from the average session volume of 41,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrusion from an “e” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $184.36 million, a P/E ratio of 544.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intrusion (OTCMKTS:INTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Intrusion had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 44.12%.

Intrusion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

